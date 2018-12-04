Farmers hit with hefty settlements on latest tax defaulters list

Farmers are one of the largest groups to feature on the on the latest Revenue Defaulters list which details tax defaulters for the cases of failure to file a tax return, failure to remit tax, or delivery of an incorrect return.

13 farmers feature on the list in respect of the period 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018.

One section of the list outlines persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full.

This list reflects the amount of a settlement that remained unpaid at the end of the period (30 September 2018). Unpaid amounts are subject to Revenue’s normal debt collection and enforcement procedures.

This section includes 10 farmers and six hauliers.

The farmer with the largest settlement on the list was Jeremiah O’ Connor with an address at Kilavoy, Banteer, Co Cork. He paid a total of €359,488 for under declaration of VAT, which included tax, interest and penalties.

Farmer Michael Vereker of Gorteen, Slieverue, Co Kilkenny was hit with a settlement of €239,978 for under declaration of Income Tax.