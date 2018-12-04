Farm Ireland
Farmers hit with hefty fines on latest tax defaulters list

13 farmers feature on the list in respect of the period 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018.
13 farmers feature on the list in respect of the period 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018.
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Farmers are one of the largest groups to feature on the on the latest Revenue Defaulters list which details tax defaulters for the cases of failure to file a tax return, failure to remit tax, or delivery of an incorrect return.

13 farmers feature on the list in respect of the period 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018.

One section of the list outlines persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full.

This list reflects the amount of a settlement that remained unpaid at the end of the period (30 September 2018). Unpaid amounts are subject to Revenue’s normal debt collection and enforcement procedures.

This section includes 10 farmers and six hauliers.

The farmer with the largest fine on the list was Jeremiah O’ Connor with an address at Kilavoy, Banteer, Co Cork who was fined a total of €359,488 for under declaration  of VAT.

Farmer Michael Vereker of Gorteen, Slieverue, Co Kilkenny was fined €239,978 for under declaration of Income Tax.

Farmer and vet John Moore of Adrvarragh, Clyduff, Rhode Co Offaly was fined €50,080 for under declaration of Income Tax.

Forestry services provider The Emerald Forestry Company of Newtown Road in Wexford, which is now in liquidation was fined €152,217.09 for under declaration of Corporation Tax, VAT and PAYE/PRSI/USC.

Agricultural contractor Cormick Bourke of Carrowmore Lacken, Ballina, Co Mayo was fined €51,351 for under declaration of Income Tax and Vat.

Court fines

Another section of the list documents persons in whose case the Court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

This section includes two  farmers, one farmer and vet, one JCB haulier, one food wholesaler and one agricultural contractor.

Farmer Robert Bradshaw with an address at Rathduff, Cullen, Co Tipperary was fined €10,000 due to failure to lodge tax returns, while other farmers on the list were charged between €1, 250 and €3,750.

Online Editors

