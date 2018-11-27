Farm Ireland
Farmers fight to get money owed after Castleblayney Mart collapse

ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe
Claire Fox

A farmer owed money from the sale of sheep since the liquidation of Castleblayney Mart in April said farmers feel "left in the dark" about whether they will receive what they are due.

John McNamee, based near Carlingford, Co Louth told the Farming Independent that he is owed €1,400 from the sale of 15 sheep.

"We are not hearing anything. Farmers up here feel forgotten about and left in the dark," he said.

"I'm owed €1,400 and there's a farmer up the road from me due to be married who is owed €3,000. I've contacted the liquidators and have heard nothing.

"This year has been tough enough for farmers without this blow. It's not fair. I'd love this to be sorted out."

ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe said he is aware of one farmer owed €2,200, who feels he will never get that money back.

"When the hammer comes down on any animal you think you are going to get that money; €2,000 is a lot to that farmer," said Mr McCabe (pictured).

"It's heartbreaking for anyone who may have sold a bulk of cattle at the time."

IFA Monaghan chair Frank Brady and a group of farmers are meeting a barrister this week to confirm whether they have a case against the PRSA (Property Services Regulatory Authority), as although Castleblayney lost its trading licence in 2017, it was allowed to keep trading until April 2018.

"We hope to get a view from a barrister this week. The PRSA said that it communicated on its website that Castleblayney lost its licence but farmers weren't aware of this," said Mr Brady. "People coming up to Christmas need this money. Farmers are owed as much as €31,000."

The Farming Independent contacted liquidator Cormac Mohan of Fitzwilliam Corporate Insolvency but received no comment.

