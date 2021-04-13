Farmers’ fears mount ahead of Kerry dairy business decision

Industry sources predict that an announcement by Kerry Group on the Kerry Co-op offer, which is valued at around €700m, may happen this week.

Informed sources predict that an announcement by Kerry Group on the Kerry Co-op offer, which is valued at around €700m may happen this week.

Amid unconfirmed reports suggesting that a third party has offered in the region of €800m for Kerry Group’s dairy business, there are growing fears that it will be sold to outside interests.

Mounting anxiety, anger and frustration among Kerry milk suppliers was reflected last Thursday in a farmers’ picket of the co-op’s Tralee office.

The protest took place during an online meeting of the co-op board.

The board’s exchanges are reported to have been broadcast to the protesting farmers. The farmer protest was in response to reports that any agreement between Kerry Co-op and Kerry Group would not be subject to a ballot of co-op shareholders.

The joint venture proposal has sparked deep divisions between Kerry Co-op shareholders and among Kerry Group milk suppliers.

Kerry Co-op shareholder, and milk supplier, Dave Scannell, claimed that farmers will “move heaven and earth” to stop the current joint venture proposal going ahead.

Mr Scannell, who was formerly supportive of the joint venture, said details that have emerged of a possible deal are “the stuff of nightmares”.

He claimed that most farmers are against the current joint venture proposal as it stands. “If the deal is approved we have a two-week window to get signatures to stop it.

“We need 1,200 (A&B) shareholder signatures. There are less than 6,000 shareholders and if we get 1,200 the co-op has to hold an EGM on the matter,” Mr Scannell said.

“Kerry Co-op is giving us no opportunity to vote on the proposals. We the farmers are getting absolutely thrown under the bus with this joint venture,” he added.

Another Kerry milk supplier, who did not wish to be named, said

the current joint venture proposal was neither “fair nor proportionate”.

He added that a ballot of shareholders was required to provide a “mandate for the co-op board to agree a deal of this magnitude”.

Joint venture

The current deal will see Kerry Co-op and Kerry Group form a joint venture company to run the dairy business, with the co-op taking a 60pc stake. Kerry Group would then be bought out of the business over the subsequent three to five years.

The joint venture would take control of Kerry Group’s five milk plants, a feed mill and 27 farm shops.

The deal would be funded primarily through a mix of debt, farmer contributions and a haircut on the Kerry Co-op Redemption Scheme.

This is effectively a reduction in the share conversion ratio when converting Kerry Co-op shares into Kerry Group shares.

It is understood that a number of other parties have expressed an interest in buying Kerry Group’s dairy operations.

