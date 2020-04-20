Farming

Farmers can't ignore the reality Covid-19 threatens their livelihoods - here's my 10 tips to getting through the crisis

As Covid-19 threatens livelihoods as well as lives, Mike Brady offers advice to help your farm business survive the pandemic

Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady. Expand
Planning: If livestock cannot be sold and must be retained on-farm longer, then plan for it by increasing fertiliser spreading. Expand

Mike Brady

Covid-19 has brought about extraordinary changes to the way we live our lives, even if it's pretty much business as usual on most farms.

It's impossible to escape the pandemic's effects. Even if no-one you know has been directly affected by the virus, there is much uncertainty surrounding agriculture.

The constant stream of bad news is dragging many of us down, but you have to try not to let it affect your farm business.