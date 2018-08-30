Farmers call for probe into fertiliser 'cartel' after price hike

Fertiliser price hikes announced last week by leading global manufacturer Yara have been slammed as "unwarranted" by the IFA.

Yara increased the wholesale price for CAN by €18/t to €233/t, which is up from €170/t this time last year.

If the latest price increases hold, CAN prices will jump from current farm gate delivered values of €240/t to close on €260/t.

John Coughlan of the IFA inputs project team said there was no economic justification for the price increases given that the main input cost, natural gas, remained stable.

"The substantial and unwarranted price hikes clearly demonstrate that the internal EU fertiliser market is dysfunctional, with Irish and EU farmers being forced to pay the highest fertiliser prices in the world," Mr Coughlan said.

"The continued imposition of anti-dumping measures on ammonium nitrate, in addition to customs duties, on non-EU fertiliser imports is stymying any real competition. This is clearly evidenced by the recent price increases.

John Coughlan

"Major EU manufacturers are abusing their dominant position by tightly controlling price and supply. They show contempt and a complete lack of respect for their farmer customers."

The IFA argue that the imposition of duties and tariffs by the Commission enables EU fertiliser manufacturers to command a significant premium over world prices, particularly for nitrogen.