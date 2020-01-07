Farmers being priced out of renewable energy - IFA

The IFA's Tom Short has accused the Government of creating a renewable energy policy that "favours big wind to the exclusion of smaller farm-scale projects".

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week pledged huge investment in wind and solar power to more than double the volume of energy from renewable sources over the next decade. Mr Varadkar has committed to going from 30pc wind and solar energy to 70pc by 2030.

However, Mr Shortt claimed the current Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS) will exclude the meaningful participation of farm developments because of the requirement that small-scale projects compete in an auction system for contracts against "mega wind and large solar" interests.