Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 5 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Farmers are postponing buying €85,000 tractors as impact of Brexit looms'

A new tractor would cost around €85,000, plus VAT. (stock picture)
A new tractor would cost around €85,000, plus VAT. (stock picture)
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Farmers are holding off making serious machinery investments on their farms at the moment, in light of Brexit uncertainty, according to Gary Ryan.

Ryan, the Chief Executive of the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) said that now is the time of the year where farmers look at making investments for the following year.

"However, farmers are postponing big decisions at the moment. A new tractor would cost around €85,000, plus VAT," he said and machinery dealers who would usually see this level of activity in the market have said that farmers are holding off on these decisions.

Farmers, he said, have a lot of fodder for this winter, but many also have big bills that have to be paid.

"And these farmers are thinking 'I have a tractor already...I'll keep it for another year." This, he said, is good new for the machinery parts industry, but reflects the growing uncertainty around Brexit.

Ryan was talking at the launch of a Genfitt report on performance trends in the Irish agricutlural sector, which found that while weather had the biggest impact on the sector this year, the majority of respondents said that Brexit would have the biggest impact in 2019.

The report also said that while the fodder crisis may have diverted spend, cash is still available and incentivised to use on investments such as machinery and tractors.

"Young farmers are buying bigger, more powerful tractors. The question is, is this necessity or just vanity," it asks.

Also Read

One respondent said "Farmers (are) facing big bills for fodder and new buildings. (I) will not have money to spend freely."

The report also said the lack of second-hand tractors is a big issue. "In previous years it was significantly easier to find a good, consistent stock from the UK. Now supply has reduced significantly, so the issue is; repair with parts, invest in new or even lease?"

Respondents said that Brexit, credit control and weather would be the three key issues facing this in 2019, with the report stating that 'overall, people are cautious about 2019, but prepared for what might be ahead'.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Storm Emma caused significant disruption last spring

Extreme weather expert involved in review of Greenfield farm after animal...
ICSA members protest at ABP Clones

'It is time for farmers to fight back' - ICSA protest outside ABP clones
Lamb rearing systems vary considerably from region to region but the bulk of ewes lamb outdoors desite high mortality rates

Worlds apart - the radical approach to lamb rearing in New Zealand
Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: It's time to park our emotions and debunk the myths about...
Potatoes

Happy International Potato day - Can you imagine a life without potatoes?
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Ballymahon Boys. Photo Brian Farrell

Pictures and Prices: Cattle trade stays on an even keel as farmers focus on...
There's probably not a fridge in the country that doesn't contain a block of cheddar cheese

Can Ireland produce anything other than cheddar cheese?