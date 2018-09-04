'Farmers are not crying wolf': TDs call on Minister Creed to introduce loan scheme for farmers

Politicians have called on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to introduce a low cost loan scheme and to campaign for greater factory price fairness to help farmers weather the storm of the recent drought and fodder crisis.

Members of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, TDs and senators held a meeting ahead of schedule with Minister Creed today to discuss how farmers with fodder shortages should be supported in the coming months.

Fianna Fail TDs Jackie Cahill and Charlie McConalogue said it was “disappointing” that Minister Creed’s Department haven’t introduced the €25m low cost loan scheme promised in last years’ budget.

“It’s disappointing that low cost loans still haven’t been put on the table. We need them as quickly as possible. We are now in a situation where there will be a huge demand for fodder. We need low cost finance and can’t leave it to the banks,” said Mr Cahill.

“If we don’t do it our whole industry will crumble and we have to ensure that the money gets to those who need it. Farmers are often accused of crying wolf but this is an immense crisis putting them under huge pressure.”

Mr Cahill also called for the Beef Forum to be reconvened to discuss the recent drop in factory prices.

“As soon as the drought hit in late June factories dropped prices. They’re predicted to be cut again next week. There’s no reason that factory prices should be pulled the way they are,” he said.

“In my view the cuts are unjust. If a Beef Forum was ever justified, it is now. Factories need to show if these prices are warranted, they cannot be allowed to exploit the situation. Fairness in prices is the least we can demand when farmers are under this pressure.”