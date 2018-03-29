There is mounting concern over the potential fodder shortages, with many parts of the south and south-east now feeling the pinch.

Farmers are down to the wire on fodder: Teagasc

Soil conditions and continuing poor grass growth has prevented farmers from letting stock back out to the fields.

With many farmers running low on fodder, farm advisors have warned that the situation could escalate into a serious fodder crisis unless the weather improves. Kilkenny-based Teagasc advisor Terry Carroll said that a fodder survey had not been undertaken in the south-east but anecdotal evidence suggested that the farmers were running tight on fodder.

"Another two weeks of feeding would have people very tight," Mr Carroll said. He said poor ground conditions in the south-east meant that farmers were unable to get stock out on grass.