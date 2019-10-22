Farmers account for 20pc of fire deaths

File photo
File photo
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Farmers account for one in five deaths related to fire, according to new research from the Health Research Board.

There were 101 fires with 106 fire-related fatalities recorded in closed inquest cases between 2014-2016.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The new research which examined the circumstances around the deaths found that where the occupation was known farmers and agricultural workers were over-represented accounting for one in five deaths despite census data showing three in every hundred people were farmers or agricultural workers.

The Health Research Board said the finding that farmers and agricultural workers are over-represented is noteworthy and supports the proposal for targeting rural locations as the majority of this group resided in rural locations.

Farmers and agricultural workers were more likely to be alone at the time of the fire, were 65 years or older and a high number had consumed alcohol prior to their death.

These factors individually are of concern but in combination, make this group of people particularly vulnerable.

Older people (aged 65 years or older) are over-represented among fire fatalities in Ireland. More than one in every two people who died were aged 65 or older (55) despite this group comprising one in five of the population in Ireland.

More males (69) died as a result of fires than females (37) while eighty of the fatalities were single persons, (separated, divorced and widowed).

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Almost all fires occurred in a private dwelling (92) with the majority of those who died (73) alone at the time of the fire. Of the 101 fatal fires,

more than half (57) occurred in a rural setting despite just over one in three people live in rural area, this group are over-represented.

Most fires started in the living room followed by bedroom and kitchen with the most common time for fires occurring were midnight through to 01:59hrs while most fatal fires occurred over the weekend.

Darrin Morrissey, Chief Executive at the HRB said the new research is designed to support the development of evidence-based policies to reduce the number of fire-related deaths in Ireland and increase awareness among those most at risk, especially older people and/or those living alone, and in rural locations.’

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Tim Cullinan

IFA needs a radical overhaul - Cullinan
Stock image.

7,000 farmers still waiting on Basic Payments
ABP UK managing director Tom Kirwan

Tariff-free imports could hit beef prices by €140/hd in no-deal Brexit - ABP chief
Kerrygold butter

EU looking to compensate sectors for U.S. tariffs: Italian PM
150 trucks make their way from Donegal across the border into Co Londonderry (Cate McCurry/PA)

More than 150 lorries hold cross-border protest
Big money: Tax savings of up to €4,537 can be achieved for each family member

The tax benefits of keeping it in the family
John Flahavan

This one is just right: How Ireland's porridge giant has held on to its roots


Top Stories

Farmers protest outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford. Photo Roger Jones.

Exclusive: Beef deal has failed to deliver on key price commitments

Slowdown in feedlot demand adding to beef price pressures
Picture: (Brian Lawless/PA)

14 plants gain approval to export beef to China
Gerry Glynn

'You look around the west and there are no young lads there to take over the...
Stock image

Mary Kinston: Beef industry's woes should act as a wake-up call for dairy
Peter and Paula Hynes on the family farm in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Claire Keogh

Peter Hynes: Young stock are the first focus as we roll out tried and trusted...
Run of success: Cyril and John Dowling with Baldonnel FM Sunshine EX90, crowned Supreme Champion, and the Glanbia Exhibitor Bred Champion, at Emerald Expo 2019, with Peter Kenneally (IHFA), Peter Ging (IHFA), Helen Herd (judge) and Charles Gallagher (IHFA)

High-flying herd aiming for rare treble