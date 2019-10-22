Farmers account for 20pc of fire deaths

There were 101 fires with 106 fire-related fatalities recorded in closed inquest cases between 2014-2016.

The new research which examined the circumstances around the deaths found that where the occupation was known farmers and agricultural workers were over-represented accounting for one in five deaths despite census data showing three in every hundred people were farmers or agricultural workers.

The Health Research Board said the finding that farmers and agricultural workers are over-represented is noteworthy and supports the proposal for targeting rural locations as the majority of this group resided in rural locations.

Farmers and agricultural workers were more likely to be alone at the time of the fire, were 65 years or older and a high number had consumed alcohol prior to their death.

These factors individually are of concern but in combination, make this group of people particularly vulnerable.

Older people (aged 65 years or older) are over-represented among fire fatalities in Ireland. More than one in every two people who died were aged 65 or older (55) despite this group comprising one in five of the population in Ireland.

More males (69) died as a result of fires than females (37) while eighty of the fatalities were single persons, (separated, divorced and widowed).

Almost all fires occurred in a private dwelling (92) with the majority of those who died (73) alone at the time of the fire. Of the 101 fatal fires,

more than half (57) occurred in a rural setting despite just over one in three people live in rural area, this group are over-represented.

Most fires started in the living room followed by bedroom and kitchen with the most common time for fires occurring were midnight through to 01:59hrs while most fatal fires occurred over the weekend.

Darrin Morrissey, Chief Executive at the HRB said the new research is designed to support the development of evidence-based policies to reduce the number of fire-related deaths in Ireland and increase awareness among those most at risk, especially older people and/or those living alone, and in rural locations.’

Indo Farming