Farmers' €5bn of Irish shares equal to State bank stakes 

Farming families own nearly €5bn worth of shares in the biggest Irish publicly-listed companies across all sectors, making them a lynchpin of the market alongside US fund managers, according to research by the Irish Independent.

Major stakes held by large co-ops in world-leading food companies Kerry Group and Glanbia, alongside shareholdings by farmer-run investment vehicles in FBD Group, place agricultural interests among the leading stakeholders in the Irish corporate world.

The influence of co-ops and farming families is felt widely across the market in other companies like Origin Enterprises and Donegal Investment Group, as well as Aryzta, the baked goods group which until recently was quoted in Dublin before moving its listing exclusively to Switzerland.

Global nutrition group Glanbia, which has a market capitalisation of €3.7bn, is 32pc owned by Glanbia Co-operative Society, according to Bloomberg data. A further 2.23pc of the company is owned by Glanbia Services Society.

Kerry Cooperative Creameries owns slightly more than 12pc of Kerry Group, which is more than twice the stake held by US fund giant Blackrock, the next biggest shareholder at 5pc. That stake is worth about €2.35bn of Kerry Group’s €19.5bn market capitalisation, putting farming families in a major position of influence over the direction of the international food and ingredients company.

Nearly 33pc of FBD is also controlled by two farmer investment vehicles – Farmers Business Development plc and FBD Trust.

Farmers founded the company in the 1960s to provide competitive insurance products to the agricultural sector. They listed the company in 1988, giving FBD access to a wider pool of investors, but farmers have remained in the drivers’ seat, infamously refusing a lucrative takeover approach by Dutch insurer Eureko in 2008.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of about €275m, is Ireland’s largest domestic insurer and historically pays regular dividends, although these have been suspended due to the financial pressures of the pandemic.

Although the wealth and influence of the farming sector has historically been represented on the Irish stock market, by far the largest and most influential constituency is now American investment managers.

Of the 20 biggest companies listed in Ireland, 1 4 are predominately owned by US institutional investors. The top 20 listed companies in Ireland have a combined market capitalisation of €146bn. Most of the that is owned by a wide spectrum of global investors: fund managers, insurance companies, hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds. But none outnumber the Americans.

American multinational Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager, is among the top ten owners of shares in nine of the Iseq 20 companies here.

The company, which was founded in 1988, invests the money of individuals, pension funds, non-profit organisations and corporate institutions around the world in global markets.

With about $8.7trn (€7.2trn) n assets under management, there is almost no market or company it hasn’t touched.

Another big US institution, Baillie Gifford, is among the top ten owners of shares in several Irish companies including Bank of Ireland, CRH, Greencoat Renewables, Hibernia Reit, Kingspan, and Ryanair, positions itself as a long-term growth investor.

A spokesperson for the company said it is “looking globally for growth companies with the potential to double their earnings over [a] five-year period as a minimum”.

Baillie Gifford “believes markets are driven by a small number of very big winners, and the key to successful active management is to try and find these winners and hold on to them while they compound over a period of time,” the spokesperson added.

Their portfolio turnover is therefore very low – less than 20pc – with a very high active share, so portfolios will be very different from any index. They also tend to run quite concentrated portfolios.

Another major owner of Irish companies is Fidelity, the Boston-based fund manager with deep ties to Dublin. Fidelity has significant stakes in 11 of the 20 largest Iseq companies, including Bank of Ireland, Dalata and Glenveagh.

Conspicuous mostly by their absence, however, is the Irish retail investor.

Whereas 20 years ago, big Irish stockbrokers like Davy and Goodbody would have directed private clients into a portfolio of individual Irish stocks, now chief investment officers and investment advisors are far more likely to diversify client holdings across a range of funds with maybe just a few direct holdings. And many of those funds are likely to be US, UK or European controlled.

As a result, just a few of the major Dublin listed companies would have big stakes held domestically, among them recent IPO Uniphar, hotel group Dalata and property companies Ires Reit and Hibernia.

Pharmacy supplies group Uniphar, which listed in 2019, remains mainly in Irish control. Among the top ten institutions and individuals holding shares in the business are Davy, AIB Fund Management, and Uniphar chief executive Ger Rabbette. Davy clients hold 8.1pc – a legacy of the IPO, which Davy was involved in.

The listing price for Uniphar was set at €1.15per share. Market capitalisation on the day of listing was around €309.6m, according to Euronext. Today Uniphar, whose subsidiaries include Hickey’s Pharmacy chain, now has a market capitalisation of €701.6m, so it has generated wealth for a domestic shareholder base.

But Uniphar is now a rarity among Irish companies, according to Padraig O’Rourke, Goodbody’s head of active trading.

“People hold less and less direct equities,” he said. “Up to 2007 everybody wanted to buy Irish shares, especially banks. But the financial crisis burned a lot of people and they lost trust in investing in Irish companies.”

Even among the high net worth clientele who still focus on riskier direct holdings, the investment universe extends far beyond Irish shores.

“People are much more aware now of other companies outside Ireland,” said Mr O’Rourke. “Domestic is basically banks and housebuilders and then the big multinational companies like Ryanair or Flutter.”

No longer reliant on a limited domestic shareholder base, Irish quoted companies now market themselves in New York, Boston, Chicago and Toronto.

This isn’t necessarily bad either.

According to Niamh Brennan, professor of management at UCD and founder & Academic director of the UCD Centre for Corporate Governance, “assuming that most investors are large institutional shareholders, their objective is to manage risk, and one way to manage risk is to have a very diversified portfolio.”

“A dispersed shareholding is healthy, not to have a single, dominant shareholder in a company for example, we’ve seen some examples in the past of that,” Professor Brennan said.

“Nothing comes into mind [from a corporate governance point of view] that some Irish listed companies are owned by institutional investors, I think the opposite would be more concerning, that you had highly concentrated shareholdings in some of these companies.”

Yet for all the attractions across the globe, small Irish companies can still attract investor interest.

Even with FBD’s recent spate of well-publicised difficulties involving Covid-19 and business interruption insurance, a new major shareholder just emerged in recent weeks.

Value investor Protector Forsikring bought a 6.2pc share in FBD as some funds which held positions for dividend income pulled out.

Protector is a value investor, looking for underpriced shares it is prepared to hold for the long-term.

“Ironically, you probably have a very investable market in Ireland right now,” said Goodbody’s Mr O’Rourke. “Growth and dividends are on the horizon.”