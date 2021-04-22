Farming

Farmers' €5bn of Irish shares equal to State bank stakes 

Special report, part 1: Who owns Irish stocks?

Jon Ihle and Ellie Donnelly​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Farming families own nearly €5bn worth of shares in the biggest Irish publicly-listed companies across all sectors, making them a lynchpin of the market alongside US fund managers, according to research by the Irish Independent.

Major stakes held by large co-ops in world-leading food companies Kerry Group and Glanbia, alongside shareholdings by farmer-run investment vehicles in FBD Group, place agricultural interests among the leading stakeholders in the Irish corporate world.

