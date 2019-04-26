Farmer with Lyme disease: 'My workload had to halve'

A farmer whose whole life changed forever when he was bitten by a tick that caused him to catch Lyme disease has warned the farming community that they are the most vulnerable to suffer from the dangerous infection.

A farmer whose whole life changed forever when he was bitten by a tick that caused him to catch Lyme disease has warned the farming community that they are the most vulnerable to suffer from the dangerous infection.

Edwin Symes, who rears 120 cattle and 400 sheep outside Wicklow town, says that he was bitten by a tick on a forestry plantation he owns in Scartaglen, Co Kerry in 2014 and that the side-effects of the disease impacted his body immediately.

"I noticed the bite and the symptoms occurred straight away. I got compulsive night sweats, pains in all my joints and neck and then neurological affects came in. I just wasn't myself."

Although Mr Symes wasn't diagnosed in Ireland, he later travelled to Germany where he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

"I've been to every consultant through the country, nobody ever mentioned Lyme, but I knew in my heart it was Lyme."

Mr Symes is undergoing regular infusion treatment and is finding herbal therapy helpful but says that he will "probably never be back to himself" and has had to change his farming system as a result of the bite.

"I'd a herd of 80 suckler cows and 450 ewes but I had to turn that whole system around when I became ill. I don't lamb anymore or calve. It's all drystock now. I buy lambs in and keep them and sell them off as hoggets.

"My workload has had to halve. It's had a huge impact on my farming life. I get on with it."