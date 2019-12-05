Farmer on taking the organic route to the customer

Diversification remains one of the options for farmers looking to increase profit margins, but careful planning, research and training are required in order to succeed.

In the run-up to the busy Christmas period we will see some retailers engage in price wars, with many food items sold below cost of production in order to attract additional foot fall into stores.

However, diversification is not for everyone and securing a viable market for your product remains critical before you start production.

A good example of how this can be achieved is the progress of the Ahern organic farm in Co Cork over the last 20 years.

Dan and Ann Ahern converted to organic production with the Irish Organic Association in 1999. Based in Ballysimon near Middleton, they now farm approximately 160 acres organically. This includes 50 acres of leased land which they took on when they expanded into organic dairy production five years ago. Dairy and poultry are the two main enterprises on the farm.

Organic milk

They milk 120 cows, 90pc of which are pure Jersey. "As far as I am aware, we have the only pure-bred organic Jersey herd in Ireland," said Dan.

"They are a small cow and you certainly would not carry the same number of Holsteins on that land area. We sell the raw milk in one-pint glass bottles at our market stall in Middleton farmers market and Mahon Point in Cork. There is a big demand at these outlets.

"The Jerseys are lovely to handle, we breed all our own replacements and calve about one third of the herd in late October early November, with the rest calving in February/March. There are rarely any problems with calving and we never have to get up at night to see to the cows, which is an added bonus on a busy farm like this," said Dan.

The Aherns sell approximately 650 litres of milk per week directly to customers.

Additional milk is sold off farm to the Village Dairy in Carlow which delivers into a range of retail outlets, including coffee shops around the country, where organic milk is in demand due to its frothing quality.

Milk from the Aherns' herd is also sold via the Village Dairy to a company making gelato ice cream and deserts in Ireland.

Poultry

Through their stalls at farmers markets the Aherns are very much in touch with customer needs.

They used to sell beef and chicken, but with the addition of the dairy enterprise they changed direction.

They now have 500 laying hens as there is a big demand for organic eggs. "We cannot keep up with the demand for organic eggs from our customers," said Dan.

"We supply on average 200 dozen eggs a week and we could sell more. Organic eggs really draw customers to us and we find it a real talking point, as the colour and taste are what sets them apart and customers readily identify this."

Organic turkeys

The Aherns also farm turkeys for the Christmas market. "There are not a lot of people doing organic turkeys in Ireland and over the years we have built up a customer base to whom we sell direct, and that is probably the only way you can make money on them," said Dan.

"If anyone is considering branching into it I would suggest that you get your market first.

"The breed we have are Norfolk Black which are a bronze turkey. They arrive on the farm as day-old chicks around June 25, so we have them for almost six months. We produce a range of sizes to suit customer demand ranging from 12 to 18lbs which is the oven-ready weight."

The organic feed for the turkeys is sourced from Morrins Pedigree Animal Feeds and is a specialist starter feed.

As the birds progress, feed is sourced from Irish Organic Feeds in Cork which sells a specific ration in one tonne bags. The slaughtering process takes place in mid-December at Hogan's in Kells, Co Meath who slaughter organic turkeys from around the country.

"The birds come back packed, oven ready and weighed and are then stored in our cold room."

The job of checking customer lists is handled by Ann to ensure no-one is left disappointed on Christmas Day, said Dan. Customers collect their turkeys at the farmers' markets or from the farm, keeping the Aherns busy until Christmas Eve. "It can be profitable if everything goes according to plan, but when things start to go wrong it can prove difficult but we enjoy the process," said Dan.

Workload

Achieving a work-life balance can prove as tricky in organic farming as in conventional farming.

The organic sector has a higher number of producers selling directly to consumers.

While this can mean higher profit margins, organic farmers have to become retailers and it demands additional skills and responsibilities, not to mention extra paperwork.

Dan and Ann farm with their son Seamus, and this additional support enables them to excel at both dairy and poultry production.

"The cows still need to be milked on Sundays and eggs need to be collected. Getting up at 5.30am on market days is also demanding, but it is a way of life which we enjoy," said Dan.

" I think that there is no easy money in any type of farming, you certainly earn your money and there is plenty of work for all three of us here."





Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association (IOA) email: grace.maher@irishoa.ie

