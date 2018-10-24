Farmer of the Year finalists announced

Finalists from all corners of the country have been shortlisted for the Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer of the Year Awards.

The awards, which will be announced at a gala event on Thursday, November 1 in the Hodson Bay Hotel, Athlone, are one of the industry's most prestigious accolades.

The judges had the onerous task of compiling a shortlist of entries received from farmers of all ages.

Prizes are up for grabs in dairy, tillage, beef, sheep and rising star categories, and there is also the overall Farmer of the Year award. The finalists are:

DAIRY

• Edward Kenny, Navan, Co Meath • Michael Macken, Slane, Co Meath

• Patrick Brennan, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

TILLAGE