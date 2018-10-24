Farm Ireland
Farmer of the Year finalists announced

2017 Farmer of the Year Winner Peter Hynes, pictured with his wife Paula, as the collect the trophy from Anthony Brennan, CEO of Zurich in Ireland
Finalists from all corners of the country have been shortlisted for the Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer of the Year Awards.

The awards, which will be announced at a gala event on Thursday, November 1 in the Hodson Bay Hotel, Athlone, are one of the industry's most prestigious accolades.

The judges had the onerous task of compiling a shortlist of entries received from farmers of all ages.

Prizes are up for grabs in dairy, tillage, beef, sheep and rising star categories, and there is also the overall Farmer of the Year award. The finalists are:

DAIRY 

• Edward Kenny, Navan, Co Meath • Michael Macken, Slane, Co Meath

• Patrick Brennan, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

TILLAGE

• Alex Butler, Streete, Co Westmeath • John Kearney, Fermoy, Co Cork

• John Cullen, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

BEEF

• John Phelan, Kilkenny • Nicola Murtagh, Mullingar, Co Westmeath • Darragh McManus, Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

SHEEP

• George Finlay, Glen of Imaal, Co Wicklow,

• Eoin Larkin, Ballinasloe, Co Galway • John Bell, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Meanwhile Gillian O'Sullivan from Dungarvan Co Waterford and Willie Allshire of Rosscarbery, Co Cork will go head to head in the Rising Star category.

The main category winners will receive a prize of €2,500 each, while the overall winner will receive a prize of €4,000.

The title sponsor for the awards for the fifth year is Zurich Insurance plc, one of the country's leading farm insurers.

Category sponsors are ICMSA, Farming Independent, Teagasc and Cormac Tagging.

Indo Farming

