Farmer concerns over meat industry calls for ‘trickle-down’ Brexit supports

With confirmation last week that the Government is planning a support package for Irish agriculture worth €400m, focus is now turning to how the supports will be distributed.

The Farming Independent understands that talks between Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath on the package have to date focused on insulating farmers from any market disturbance resulting from either a Deal or No Deal Brexit.

According to Government sources, the package would also look to address how the industry could keep supplying food to the lucrative UK market should a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) not be reached.

It comes as the meat industry last week called for a Tariff Support Mechanism to be introduced to ensure that Irish meat exports can continue to supply the UK market.

Meat Industry Ireland said the measure is needed if Irish beef is to maintain its hard-won position in the UK supply chain.

“Tariffs are a tax on trade and this is where the solution needs to be targeted,” said MII.

Objective

“Our objective must be to ensure that our product can continue to compete in the UK market and that this important market is maintained for Irish beef producers and exporters.”

However, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the reality of Brexit was that whatever losses did arise for the agri-food industry, the biggest hit would unquestionably fall on the farmer/primary producer, and that is where the supports will have to be targeted.

He said the idea that supports should be directed into links further up the supply chain so that they could then ‘trickle down’ to the farmer-primary producer was nonsensical.

He said this was already completely disproved by the current ‘normal’ margins where “everyone else helps themselves and passes back what little they feel like to us farmers”.

“If there are Brexit-related losses at farm level, then the supports provided by the Government and the EU can only be directed to that same farm level,” Mr McCormack said.

“It would add insult to injury to even consider anyone but the primary producers in such an arrangement, when all the losses and burden will immediately fall on them.”

The IFA also said farmers should be supported directly, not by the mechanisms advocated by the industry.

