Farm worker seeks €1.65m for 'horrific' combine injuries

A 34-year-old farmer who has sued after he suffered horrific injuries to his hand when it was sucked into a combine harvester has claimed for €1.65m in losses, the High Court heard.

Gearoid Hurley, under cross examination, agreed that the losses under the special damages claim includes €80,000 for dairy cows which have been sold by his father and a €55,000 tractor his father bought after the accident three years ago.

Thomas Creed SC, put it to Mr Hurley that he was claiming for the loss of a herd which his father had sold.

Mr Hurley replied: "Those cows would have been coming to me."

Mr Hurley has claimed he was due to inherit the family dairy farm outside Bandon in Cork when he was 35 years old, but his right hand is compromised and he cannot now work as a dairy farmer.

As a result, he said, his sister is set to inherit the 97-acre family farm and he has taken over a smaller 79-acre tillage farm.

Mr Hurley of Mallowgaton, Bandon has sued Mark Troy, an agricultural contractor of Knockroe, Bandon, and the agricultural company Ardkeena Agri Services Ltd, also of Knockroe, Bandon, as a result of the accident on September 16, 2016 on land in Brinny, Inishannon.

The court heard last week liability had been withdrawn in the case and it is before the court for assessment of damages only.

Mr Hurley was working for Mr Troy at the time and was attempting to manually unclog grain from a combine harvester, when it was claimed the auger of the machine was allegedly activated by Mr Troy. Mr Hurley's hand was pulled upwards and crushed.

The case continues today.

