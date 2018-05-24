Farm payments need radical overhaul: MEPs

A radical overhaul of the current CAP payments regime has been proposed by the European Parliament's Agriculture Committee.

A motion passed by committee last week called for the modernisation of the current system for calculating direct payments in Pillar I, especially in Member States such as Ireland where the value of the entitlements is still partly calculated on the basis of historic production levels.

The committee proposed that the historic reference approach be replaced with an EU method of calculating payments. The basic component of this would be income support for farmers which delivered EU objectives and targets such as environmental biodiversity and climate change. The motion claimed that the changes would make farmer payments post 2020 "simpler and more transparent". However, Irish MEP Mairead McGuinness, who is vice-president of the European Parliament, questioned the merits of committee's proposal.

"I am concerned about this latest proposal as it is not clear what the baseline would be for any new payment regime, or indeed how long it would take to develop such a system which takes account of an income support measure and public goods element," Ms McGuinness told the Farming Independent. She said the committee's proposals raised serious questions.