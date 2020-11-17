Farming

Farm medicine costs will soar due to vet ‘monopoly’, warn pharmacists

Claire McCormack

THE price of farm drugs will skyrocket due to a vet ‘monopoly’ if a controversial Department of Agriculture proposal on changes to the supply of veterinary medicines is implemented, pharmacists have claimed.

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) issued this stark warning to the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture during a briefing on new EU regulations for the supply of veterinary medicinal products.

Under the regulations, from January 2022, vets will need to write a prescription for farmers to get antiparasitics (eg doses for treating worms / liver fluke) for livestock.

