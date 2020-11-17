Farm medicine costs will soar due to vet ‘monopoly’, warn pharmacists

THE price of farm drugs will skyrocket due to a vet ‘monopoly’ if a controversial Department of Agriculture proposal on changes to the supply of veterinary medicines is implemented, pharmacists have claimed.

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) issued this stark warning to the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture during a briefing on new EU regulations for the supply of veterinary medicinal products.

Under the regulations, from January 2022, vets will need to write a prescription for farmers to get antiparasitics (eg doses for treating worms / liver fluke) for livestock.

IPU’s Daragh Quinn said: “Many vets ignore their statutory obligation... where the prescriber of an animal remedy ‘shall at that time, issue a veterinary prescription to the owner or person in charge of the animal’.”

He said this regulation is intended to "encourage competition and prevent a monopoly” as it allows farmers purchase such medicines from a variety of outlets.

“The Irish experience shows that the prescription-only medicine regulations have virtually excluded veterinary pharmacists from their dispensing function — to the extent that it is not economically

viable for some marginal rural pharmacies to continue to practise

veterinary pharmacy.

“The absence of competition for the supply of antiparasitics will result in price inflation to the farmer if a monopoly is permitted to develop.

“This will add further cost burden to Irish farmers, reducing the viability of the industry and making Irish food products less competitive on the world market,” he said.

Currently hundreds of trained “Responsible Persons” provide a similar farm drug supply service to farmers at more than 900 licensed merchant and co-op stores and 300 pharmacies nationwide.

Legal advice

Department officials told the committee it has been “legally advised” not to seek a derogation on the regulation from the European Commission.

Department veterinary inspector Caroline Garvan said: “Our legal advice is that we cannot avail of this derogation at the moment. That is the legal opinion we have received to date.

“And we have agreed to consult with the attorney general on this.”

The Department’s position is informed by the Health Products Regulatory Authority’s recommendation to up-regulate antiparasitics to “prescription-only medicine status”.

Last December the HPRA concluded that both resistance to antiparasitics and the damaging environmental impacts of use of antiparasitics was “conclusively proven” in Ireland.

Garvan continued: “Antiparasitic resistance is a huge, huge issue for the farming sector. The change in route of supply is to protect the efficacy of these products which should service the farmer.

“The resistance is so high now that we have products no longer effective on farms because they have been overused and misused

"Agriculture Committee chairman Jackie Cahill (FF) said he “disagreed” with Garvan’s statement: “You’ve made statements that all qualified persons with a qualification to dispense these medicines are doing it indiscriminately…that they’re not doing their job properly.”

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice described the Department’s position as “absolutely frightening”.

“Farmers aren’t idiots. If a medicine isn’t working they won’t keep giving it because an animal will die — farmers wouldn’t let that happen.

“The small farmer won’t be able to afford what’s coming down the road if we go with what’s being proposed,” he said.

The Department has agreed to hold another meeting with the Agriculture Committee on the proposed legislation over the coming weeks.

Veterinary Ireland President Conor Geraghty told the Farming Independent free and open competition exists and will continue to exist.

He said he is not aware of any prosecutions or convictions being made on the failure of veterinary practitioners to issue prescriptions at the time of prescribing to reduce competition.

He added that “every farm in Ireland has access to their veterinary practitioner 24 hours a day, 365 days a year as this cover is required to be offered as condition of getting a license to practice (COS) from the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

“This service is unparalleled in any other profession, including pharmacists in Ireland. Licensed merchants do not offer this service either.”

