Farm leaders round on Minister over low-interest loan scheme

The failure of Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to deliver a promised low-interest loan scheme for farmers who are facing severe cashflow difficulties has been lambasted by the IFA.

The scheme, which was promised in Budget 2018 and which Minister Creed said would be on stream by the second half of the year, still hasn't been delivered.

A €25m fund was secured by the Department of Agriculture which was to be used to lever further monies for the scheme.

The previous support package which was brought forward for farmers - the €150m Agriculture Cashflow Support Loan Scheme - was a massive success and the plan was to structure the latest scheme in a similar fashion.

Asked why the package which was cleared in last October's Budget was still not up and running, Minister Creed pointed to the number of departments and bodies were involved in the initiative and he claimed that getting "all the moving parts" to come together was proving difficult.

However, IFA president Joe Healy said the failure of Minister Creed to deliver the package was "incredible".

"It beggars belief actually that something that was announced last October isn't rolled out. There's a precedent there for it and you'd imagine all the hard work was done on it the year before.

"There was huge demand for it the previous year. It was oversubscribed despite what the Minister and the Department were saying to us that there wouldn't be a demand for it. It was oversubscribed in less than three weeks," the IFA leader pointed out.