Farm leaders and Department lock horns on TB eradication

A war of words has erupted between the IFA and the Department of Agriculture on the TB eradication programme.

A war of words has erupted between the IFA and the Department of Agriculture on the TB eradication programme.

The IFA last week questioned the Department of Agriculture's commitment to the programme and claimed that farmers had lost patience with the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, and with the Department.

IFA animal health chairman, Pat Farrell, maintained that Minister Creed had a "lack of appreciation" of the impact of TB controls on farmers and their families.

Mr Farrell called on Minister Creed and his officials to start listening to the views of farmers and to address what he described as the "huge shortcomings in the programme".

In response, the Department of Agriculture pointed out that €82.6m was spent on the TB eradication programme last year and that €1bn will be spent between now and 2030 as part of a major drive to eradicate the disease.

The Department stated that Minister Creed had established a stakeholder forum to devise the revamped eradication strategy.

The forum is due to meet for the first time on September 5.

The Department admitted that the absence of stakeholder ownership of the TB eradication programme had been identified as a major weakness by both research and EU audits.