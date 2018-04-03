Farm bodies round on 'opportunistic' feed merchants

Describing the proposed price increases as "opportunistic" and "intolerable", both the ICMSA and IFA said feed millers were in a better position than farmers to absorb the higher ingredient costs which have been blamed for the threatened lift in feed charges.

"The very first thing that ICMSA would say is that there should be no question of co-op millers contemplating a hike in the price of feed," said ICMSA leader, Pat McCormack.

"Co-ops are uniquely positioned to appreciate the kinds of pressures that their member-suppliers are under just now and it's intolerable that they would put up the price of feed when there's a fodder crisis already out there that is actually getting worse," he said.