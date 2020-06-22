Farming

Farm biodiversity study would cost €65m to complete

Green Party politician and senator Pippa Hackett

Declan O'Brien

It could cost at least €65 million to carry out a baseline biodiversity survey on every farm in the country.

The survey would take more than 650 agricultural advisors at least a year to complete, if they are focused solely on this work, it has been estimated.

The survey is a critical plank of the agricultural strategy in the Programme for Government agreed last week by the Green Party, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.