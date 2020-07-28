Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Faith in pods delivering the goods in west Clare

Businesswoman Joanne Russell left the long hours of retail behind her to focus instead on building up a tourism enterprise with her husband on the family farm in Doonbeg

Plans: Joanne and David Russell with Sadhbh (3) at Doonbeg Pods and Cottages. Photograph by Eamon Ward Expand
Joanne and David are now planning to grow the business and build an additional three pods. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
Support: Joanne Russell was approved for the ACORNS (Accelerating the Creation of Rural Nascent Start-ups) Programme, which is designed to support early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural areas Expand

Close

Plans: Joanne and David Russell with Sadhbh (3) at Doonbeg Pods and Cottages. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Plans: Joanne and David Russell with Sadhbh (3) at Doonbeg Pods and Cottages. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Joanne and David are now planning to grow the business and build an additional three pods. Photo: Eamon Ward

Joanne and David are now planning to grow the business and build an additional three pods. Photo: Eamon Ward

Support: Joanne Russell was approved for the ACORNS (Accelerating the Creation of Rural Nascent Start-ups) Programme, which is designed to support early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural areas

Support: Joanne Russell was approved for the ACORNS (Accelerating the Creation of Rural Nascent Start-ups) Programme, which is designed to support early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural areas

/

Plans: Joanne and David Russell with Sadhbh (3) at Doonbeg Pods and Cottages. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Businesswomen Joanne Russell followed her instincts when she closed her dry-cleaning business to focus on farm and family life. Apart from running the dry-cleaners, she was also working as a florist and says the long hours just were not working for her.

"I knew I needed to make a change. I wanted something more family-friendly and I knew our farm had the potential to be my solution," says Joanne.

Joanne and her husband David decided to dedicate three to four acres of their 97 acre holding to a new agri-tourism business at White Strand near Doonbeg in west Clare.