Factories' 5 cent price rise brings little festive cheer

Tipping point: Farmers protesting outside Leinster House last July against the EU-Mercosur trade deal which increases the amount of beef imports allowed into Europe from Brazil and Argentina. The protest was the first big show of strength by the Beef Plan Movement and sparked the nationwide campaign for better beef prices. Photo: Gareth Chaney
Martin Coughlan

Here we are two weeks from Christmas Eve 2019 and after months of farmer-led protests the beef barons give a miserly 5c/kg price rise.

If you have numbers of in-spec bullocks or heifers you might squeeze a bit more. In short, quotes for bullocks are now €3.50/kg and heifers €3.55/kg, with maybe a little bit more in places.

I suspect that like Charles Dickens' character Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, it must come as an awful disappointment to those who run our meat-packing business that Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday this year.

It means the loss of three perfectly good working days at a time when markets are buoyant and supplies of raw materials plentiful.

Imagine the scene: it's a cold day in late December. The great and the good of Ireland's meat processing sector cast an eye over the year. Dressed in heavy top-coats, scarves and gloves, these giants of the red meat industry pile in.

Brandy is decanted into glasses, cigars are lit. "Christmas! Bah humbug. Three whole days we lost. Imagine the profit those three days could have brought."

Laughter

As the brandy goes down and cigar smoke swirls, cold laughter fills the room.

The seasonal levity aside, though, Irish beef farmers are living the worst parts of that Charles Dickens novel.

The miserable 5c/kg increase comes on the back of £1 sterling being worth €1.19, compared to €1.06 at the start of August, meaning that UK trading conditions have become considerably easier for the processing sector.

Meanwhile, British farmers are getting €3.90/kg for their steers.

Bah humbug indeed!

