Factories' 5 cent price rise brings little festive cheer

If you have numbers of in-spec bullocks or heifers you might squeeze a bit more. In short, quotes for bullocks are now €3.50/kg and heifers €3.55/kg, with maybe a little bit more in places.

I suspect that like Charles Dickens' character Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, it must come as an awful disappointment to those who run our meat-packing business that Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday this year.

It means the loss of three perfectly good working days at a time when markets are buoyant and supplies of raw materials plentiful.