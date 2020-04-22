'Extremely difficult to assess the impact of Covid-19', says Glanbia as it withdraws 2020 guidance

Despite seeing revenues increase over the first quarter of the year, Glanbia has said t is extremely difficult to assess the impact and duration of Covid-19 and it has withdrawn its 2020 full-year financial guidance issued just in February.

The company which has seen its share price take a hammering in the past 12 months said although the Group has traded well in Q1 2020, demand became more volatile at the end of the quarter and into April particularly in its performance nutrition business.

In its Interim Management Statement for Q1 2020, Glanbia said wholly owned revenues were up 17pc on a constant currency basis (20.2% reported) versus prior year due to good demand across both Glanbia Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals.

Commenting today, Siobhán Talbot, Group Managing Director said “Glanbia had a good first quarter of 2020, growing revenues by 17%, constant currency, versus prior year. This was underpinned by good volume growth in both Glanbia Performance Nutrition (“GPN”) and Glanbia Nutritionals (“GN”) in the period. Overall demand in our key end markets was positive in the first quarter, however greater volatility in consumer shopping behaviour was evident in recent weeks arising from Covid-19 and due to uncertainty of duration and impact of this pandemic, full year 2020 financial guidance is withdrawn.

The drivers of the revenue increase, on a constant currency basis, were price growth of 9.2%, volume growth of 6.3% and the Watson acquisition representing 1.5%. Price growth reflected strong cheese markets in the period in GN and volume growth was driven by a good performance across both GN and GPN.

Meanwhile, the company also said a process to identify a successor as Chairperson of the plc commenced earlier this year.

A sub-committee of the Board, led by Dan O’Connor, Senior Independent Director, was established. External advisors were appointed to assist the sub-committee in the selection process which is progressing well.

