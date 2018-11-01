Exports of pigmeat to Malaysia move closer with health cert

A veterinary heath certificate for the export of pigmeat from Ireland to Malaysia has been agreed, the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced on the last day of a trade mission to the region.

“I am pleased to confirm that, after a very productive meeting with my counterpart, the Malaysian Minister for Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry, Minister Salahuddin, a veterinary heath certificate for the export of pigmeat from Ireland to Malaysia has been agreed. This is very positive news, as the Malaysian market has been on the radar of our pigmeat industry for some time”, Minister Creed said.

He said there are a number of steps remaining before market access is finalised, including an inspection visit from the Malaysian authorities.

"But agreement on a veterinary health cert is an important milestone in this process. It follows on from technical discussions between officials from my Department and their Malaysian counterparts, as well as my bilateral meeting with Minister. This really underlines the value of trade missions in progressing our market access efforts.”

Malaysia is one of the top five meat markets studied by Bord Bia as part of its market prioritisation exercise on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“Poultry is another meat that has been of significant interest to Ireland in terms of market access and today’s meetings served as a useful chance to discuss our ongoing poultry application,” Minister Creed said.

Minister Creed concluded the meeting with Minister Salahuddin by inviting the Minister and colleagues to visit Ireland in 2019 for further discussions on areas of mutual cooperation.

Earlier, Minister Creed had opened a Bord Bia dairy conference which hosted over 70 Malaysian dairy buyers, importers and foodservice operators to learn about Irish dairy production.