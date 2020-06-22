Farming

Export trade to the North driving lift in mart prices

Cows up by €100-€150 per head as NI buyers chase supplies for British market

Toeing the line: These farmers were spot on in their adherance to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines for last Saturday's sale at Mohill Mart, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell Expand

Brian Farrell

Ciaran Moran and Margaret Donnelly

A surge in British beef prices and reduced factory production here have led to a major resurgence in the live export trade to Northern Ireland.

Exports of cattle to the North are up 38pc this year, with the bulk of the increase seen in the last two months.

Marts in the Border, midlands and western regions are reporting strong demand from Northern buyers, particularly for heavy cattle and cows.