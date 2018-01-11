Export results provide little return to cattle, sheep and tillage farmers - ICSA

The agri-food export results, which were announced this week by Bord Bia, provide little return for cattle, sheep or tillage farmers the ICSA has said.

The agri-food export results, which were announced this week by Bord Bia, provide little return for cattle, sheep or tillage farmers the ICSA has said.

ICSA president Patrick Kent has said the announcement of record food and drink exports of €12.6 billion for 2017 again starkly illustrates that cattle, sheep and tillage farmers are not getting a fair share.

“In 2017, suckler farms saw no increase in income, sheep farmers a marginal change and tillage farmers had another bad year. While dairy farmers did have a good year, all other sectors continue to work harder just to stand still while others reap the benefits. The results might be good for the country but there is little return to cattle, sheep or tillage farmers." Farmers, he said, are working harder and producing more but continue to get a shrinking share of the final retail price.

"The reality is that increased output makes for great headlines but is doing nothing for farmers except significantly increase their workload. This increased workload provides more and more profits for processors and retailers while cattle and sheep farmers continue to operate with minimal incomes. The endeavour of farmers is making others rich." Commenting on the continued growth to the UK market despite Brexit fears Mr Kent said it provides a useful reminder that farmers should not allow the food industry to talk down primary producer prices every time there is a currency fluctuation.