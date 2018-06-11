Explainer: Trump sours on Canada's sheltered dairy system

U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his complaints about Canada’s dairy system on Thursday ahead of a Group of Seven summit in Quebec that is likely to center on trade disputes.

In a tweet Trump said, Canada “doesn’t bring up the fact that they charge us up to 300 percent on dairy - hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture!”

HOW DOES CANADA’S DAIRY SYSTEM WORK? Canada has managed supplies of dairy, eggs and poultry since the 1970s, restricting how much farmers can produce and limiting imports through onerous tariffs. Quotas restrict how much farmers produce according to domestic demand.

The Canadian Dairy Commission, a government corporation, sets prices for butter and skim milk powder annually, which provincial boards use as a reference in establishing the price of milk. DOES THE SYSTEM BREAK TRADING RULES? Canada’s dairy system falls outside of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).