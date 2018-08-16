Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 16 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Europe-wide drought piles pressure on feed supplies

Joe Devine gets a helping hand from his daughter Isobel on their County Leitrim Farm
Joe Devine gets a helping hand from his daughter Isobel on their County Leitrim Farm
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Securing sufficient feed ingredients for the Irish livestock sector this winter remains a challenge, importers and millers have warned.

The drought across northern Europe and Russia has cut available feed supplies and increased demand and prices for stocks.

John Bergin of feed importers R&H Halls urged both farmers and compounders to plan what they need now and take the necessary steps to secure supplies.

Strong buying of feed ingredients by merchants in July has left the country well provisioned in the short-term, Mr Bergin said.

However, the continuing drought on the continent has hit the availability of key grains and non-grains ingredients.

Mr Bergin pointed out that disastrous harvests across Scandinavia and Germany means that Denmark, Germany and Sweden, traditionally wheat exporting countries, have become net importers of grain this year.

The loss of these major European exporters has changed the sourcing of key ingredients leading to importers having to source and purchase in markets further afield, with consequent increases in shipping times.

Mr Bergin said a combination of a reduced cereal crop gloablly and increased feed demand across northern Europe has led to significant upward pressure on prices.

Also Read

Strategie Grains has forecast that this year's EU wheat harvest will not top 130m tonnes, a six-year low.

France's wheat harvest is expected to be back around 2.5m tonnes, at around 34m tonnes, on the back of the extreme weather.

Farmers in Germany are also in trouble, and have sought a €1bn aid package as a result of the searing temperatures.

Joachim Rukwied, head of German farming association DBV, claimed that farmers had lost around 30pc of the harvest due to the continuing drought.

Meanwhile at local level, mills are still working at full capacity as the shortage of grass, particularly in the southeast, continues to bite.

Compounders in the southeast have had to outsource significant tonnages to mills in other parts of the Republic and in Northern Ireland.

Jimmy Brett of Brett Brothers said the grass supply situation across south Leinster and east Munster remained tight.

Dairy farmers were continuing to feed 4-6kgs of rations per day and this was keeping the pressure on feed supplies, he added.

Surveys carried out by the feed company indicated that farmers generally had around 50pc of their silage requirements, although some were in a far worse situation, Mr Brett explained.

"I'd by hopeful that if we get adequate rainfall in the next fortnight that farmers will be able to make up some of that fodder shortfall and the feed companies will supply the difference," he said.

"But farmers badly need to make silage this September. The best case scenario at this stage for the southeast is that we have a silage shortfall of 20-25pc," Mr Brett maintained.

Grass growth across Europe at historic lows: Page 14

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Agriculture accountsfor one-third of Ireland's total GHG emissions

Minister and farming leaders on a climate change collision course
John Kinsella pictured leaving the Four Courts in Dublin yesterday(Wed) Pic: Collins

Farmer gives undertaking to stay away from land he previously owned...
The farm is being sold with the goodwill of the owners and there is strong interest.

Pictures: See inside this 'Powerful' Cork farm on the market for €1.45m
Anna Truesdale runs a dairy and sheep farm with her father.

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: Meet the young woman running a dairy and sheep...
Stock Image

More students take higher level Ag Science as numbers taking ordinary...
Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories dig in as trade steady for lambs and culls
A French farmer walks in his sugar beet field in Epinoy, France, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Hot, dry summer could curb EU sugar beet harvest