Europe's widening fertiliser crisis threatens food supplies

Fertiliser makers in Europe have been hit hardest because of the region's reliance on Russian gas.. Stock image Expand

Agnieszka de Sousa, Samuel Gebre and Stephen Treloar

Europe's fertiliser crunch tightened after Yara International ASA cut output in the face of soaring gas prices, putting more pressure on food supplies as a cost-of-living crisis intensifies.

The Norwegian producer said it's further cutting its ammonia capacity to about a third, adding to a flurry of European fertiliser curbs and shutdowns announced this week. Industry researcher CRU Group estimates that Europe has now lost about half its ammonia capacity and 33% of its nitrogen fertilizer operations.

