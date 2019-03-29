Young farmers say MEPs are letting them down on CAP reform

European young farmers organisation CEJA has said it is deeply concerned about the direction being taken by the Agriculture Committee of the European Parliament in reforming the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

It is particularly concerned by the CAP Strategic Plans report regarding the compromise amendments related to young farmers.

CEJAsays that despite the vocal support expressed for generational renewal and the fact that it is one of the nine key objectives in the future Policy, the need for additional support for young farmers is being undermined and overlooked.

It said there has been no increase in the ambition for young farmers’ measures and the 2pc to be ring-fenced will only apply to the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers.

It also claims crucial instruments in Pillar II that assist young farmers in setting up will have no guarantee of a fixed financial allocation.

This includes installation aid which will be accessible to new farmers and rural businesses as well as young farmers, thereby diluting the assistance received by each individual.

Additionally, CEJA says while the inclusion of the amendment on the “no-backsliding” principle declaring that Member States cannot attribute a lower envelope to young farmers’ measures compared to the one in the 2014-2020 CAP was a positive step, it is now no longer on the table.

“It will be crucial that young farmers’ organisations play an active role in the elaboration of the SWOT analyses that will take place in every Member State, in order to show that they have not been forgotten by their representatives and as an acknowledgement that generational renewal isn’t merely a written objective but an urgent and real need for the future of the sector,” said CEJA President Jannes Maes.