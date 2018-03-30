Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 30 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Young farmers call for radical changes to CAP including scrapping of historical reference year payments

(stock photo)
(stock photo)
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Macra na Feirme has proposed ambitious changes to CAP post-2020 to address structural, competitive and generational challenges in Irish farming. 

Following a consultation process with a thousand young farmers countrywide, Macra na Feirme National President James Healy said, "If we are to be successful in tackling the demographic and structural challenges in Irish agriculture a paradigm shift in CAP post-2020 is required, including young farmer proofing of all aspects of the CAP".

To address the lack of young farmers in our industry, Macra na Feirme is calling for a minimum of 10pc of the total CAP budget be dedicated towards generational renewal and young farmer measures.

The Macra na Feirme policy paper also contains proposed changes to the young farmer and active farmer definitions including the abolition of the ‘five-year-rule’ for young farmers and suggested changes to the active farmer definition to ensure payments are targeted at active farmers.

On CAP direct payments Macra na Feirme does not favour the outdated method of historical reference year payments which are a barrier to young farmers.

The organisation proposes a new four-way budgetary spilt for direct payments, with 40pc targeted at economic viability, 30pc at climate change and environment, 20pc at farm business development measures and 10pc at young farmers.

Macra's proposals also support access to land, along with the introduction of a farm succession plans that encourages older farmers to collaborative with younger farmers is outlined in detail.

For young farmers to offset establishment costs, the Macra na Feirme policy contains details of a mandatory start-up aid package.

Also Read

Start-up aid would be available for vouched expenditure and necessary capital inputs and investments at establishment.

Once established, Macra na Feirme is calling for mandatory young farmer top-ups for all those up to the age of 40, that meet the young farmer definition criteria as well as a continuously funded National Reserve to provide young farmers under the age of 40 with national average payments.

The introduction of financial instruments to make alternative sources of credit available along with addressing market failures, a new voucher system for knowledge transfer, result-based environmental schemes, farmer health, safety and wellbeing and farm improvement measures such as a grazing infrastructure scheme among others are presented in the document.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Government opens €300m Brexit Loan Scheme
Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed. Iain White - Fennell Photography.

29 new jobs announced by Irish Food Board

Minister Creed appoints two new Directors to Board of Coillte
Jenny and Pat McNally pictured at their organic Dublin farm during the recent cold snap - their crop of kohlrabi was the only bad weather casualty.

Why these farmers are happy not to sell their organic produce through...
Amy Finn (right) with team-mate Miriam Bourke at the WBFSH Young Breeders' World Championship in Canada last year

Burning ambition - Kilkenny woman with plans to breed and produce horses for...
Paddy Byrne, Paddy Farrell, Michael Kehoe are 'graduates' of the Carlow sugar factory. Photo Roger Jones

Living legacy - how the Carlow sugar factory inspired entrepreneurs
File photo

How farmers to avoid the Capital Gains tax net when transferring land


Top Stories

Stock Image

'There must be recognition that there is a crisis': TD details horrific fodder...
The greenway is along a 32km stretch in South Kerry.

'Farmers in Kerry are essentially being used as guinea pigs': Row over Greenway...
The main farm is located about 4km from Newcastle West and 2km from Knockaderry

Limerick farm with 'great potential' on the market for €7,000/ac
Farm plastics baled for recycling by the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) which operated 235 collections services last year

Farmers will face increasing scrutiny on waste disposal
This case arose from a complaint by a member of the public that Wesley Withers was keeping livestock in breach of a previous life time disqualification. Stock Image.

Farmer hit with second life time ban from keeping livestock after...

VIDEO: Big holding of strong south Tipperary land sells of 70k over the...

Dairy expansion drives increase as ammonia emissions continue to rise