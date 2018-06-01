Young farmers and environment the key focus of future CAP - Hogan

Young farmers and the environment are the two key focus areas of new proposals for the Common Agricultural Policy, the EU Commissioner Phil Hogan announced today.

In his proposals today, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development said that young farmers will benefit from additional measures, including a requirement for Member States to reserve at least 2pc of national allocation to support young farmers setting up.

It is also proposed that under new Member State strategic plans to achieve nine EU level specific environmental, economic and social objectives Member States will have to outline how they plan in the national strategy for how Member States will attract and support younger farmers into the business. Young farmers will also be helped, he said by an increase in installation aid to €100,000 from the current €75,000, while Member States will also be allowed to establish financial instruments to support young farmers.

CAP and the Environment A higher level of environmental and climate ambition is needed, he said, in line with the expectation of our people and international agreements. Mandatory nutrient management plans at farm level will be required in the future, he proposed, while 30pc of rural development funding will be dedicated to environment, climate and biodiversity measures - excluding payments to areas of natural constraint.