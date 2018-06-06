Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 6 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'We are extremely concerned' - Creed hits out at raid on CAP budget

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said the government is extremely concerned over proposed cuts to the Common Agricultural Policy.

Under plans for the EU’s budget for 2021-2027, farmers would receive around €232 billion in direct support, a drop of more than €30 billion from the current seven-year budget.

Speaking before a meeting of EU Agriculture Ministers, he said “we believe it is not reasonable to ask farmers to do more and more and continuing to get less and less”.

“We acknowledge that Europe faces many challenges but we don’t believe that is a reason to raid the CAP budget.

“We have had informal conversations with other member states and we believe there is a substantial number that shares that position,” he said.

The Dutch led the charge for rich northern states unwilling to step into the Brexit breach: “A smaller EU ... should have a smaller budget,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

Against that, France’s agriculture minister called it “simply unthinkable” to shave 5pc off Brussels’ hefty spending on farm subsidies.

Speaking after the meeting, Agriculture and Rural Development Commission Phil Hogan stressed that it was up to Member States to come up with additional funds.

Also Read

He highlighted the importance of having the EU’s next seven-year budget agreed by the end of March 2019.

“This will coincide with the UK leaving the EU. The financial implications of that are well known. A net budget reduction of €12 billion”.

Hogan warned if there is no agreement at that stage by then the Commission is obliged under various EU treaties and the law to live within the financial parameters that are already agreed for 2014 -2020.

He said Member States and the EU Parliament have a big responsibility to ensure that there is “stability, certainty and predictability in terms of farmers income and the payment of monies to agricultural programmes.

“If we don’t we could face a situation where there are possible cuts in various payments right across the board including agriculture.

“This is not something that Member States and Members of the European Parliament have fully grasped yet,” he warned.

IFA President Joe also addressed the meeting and stressed that proposed cuts to the CAP Budget are a major threat to farming and must be strongly resisted.

“The fundamental issue for farmers is the size of the CAP Budget. It is completely unacceptable that any cut is being contemplated when farmers are already struggling on low incomes and are being asked to do more under CAP proposals.”

The IFA President has called on the Agriculture Ministers, including Michael Creed, to make it clear that they cannot accept the Commission proposals on the CAP Budget announced last week.

Joe Healy said, “They must insist on a CAP budget that takes account of inflation and the cost of any additional measures imposed on farmers”.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland
Financial incentives area available to those pursing a career in farming

Tax breaks for farm training - tax incentives and grants available for...
White gold: The average income on dairy farms is estimated to have increased from €52,000 in 2016, to over €86,000 last year

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports


Top Stories

Tractors and machinery account for half of the accidental deaths on our farms

Do you and your tractor meet road regulations this silage season?
(Stock picture)

Deadline looms for TAMS applications
The scene near Buttevant as one Man was pronounced dead and two teens in serious condition after crash between van and tractor in Co Cork Pic. Brian Arthur

‘Patience and extreme caution needed’ - After horror road...
Barry and Rory Quinn, Newmarket On Fergus, Co Clare and Sean McGovern, judge, with Clenagh Noble 2, Junior Champion of the Show at the Charolais Cattle Society Show and Sale at Tullamore on Saturday sold for the top price of €6,200

Clare Charolais herd continues its winning streak as bull makes €6,200
Live shipping exports

Penalties applied for breaches of live export regulations after animal rights...
'Hoggets remaining in the system are being clobbered'

Factories: Sheep farmers reeling from processors price cuts' blitz
John Deere

John Deere to launch futuristic sprayer with carbon fibre boom