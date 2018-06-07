European Commission officials have confirmed that a proposed cap on EU payments under the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) will affect very few farmers.

'Very few farmers will be affected by €60k farm payment cap proposal' - Commission officials

In a briefing, on the proposals Commission officials confirmed that capping payments will not free up a lot of new proposals.

"Very few farmers will be affected by the cap. Out of millions of farmers in the EU we are talking about a few thousand affected," an official said. He indicated that the cap would see just 0.2pc of EU farmers affected by the cap.

The Commission is proposing a reduction of payments as of €60,000 and compulsory capping for payments above €100,000 per farm. European Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan the proposal is designed to ensure a fairer distribution of payments.