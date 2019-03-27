The UK's environment secretary Michael Gove has suggested a possible way around creating a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland would be to have goods from Ireland checked in Europe.

UK's Gove suggests all Irish goods are checked in Europe as 'way around' hard border

While Gove said he's not advocating it, and that it would be a decision for the EU and Ireland, he suggested it would be a way around the imposition of border inspection posts between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

"I'm not advocating or saying this the right thing to do," he said, but suggested that products that come from the island of Ireland could be checked at a border inspection post in continental Europe.

Gove also conceded that UK's current no-deal Brexit plans would disadvantage Northern Ireland's agri-food sector.

Under the plans, EU goods arriving from the Republic and remaining in Northern Ireland will not be subject to tariffs.

The Ulster Farmers Union has said that this would drive down prices and hit producers in Northern Ireland. It could also potentially open the door to illegal trade, which would seriously impact on the integrity of the Northern Ireland agri-food industry.

Speaking at an environmental and rural affairs committee hearing, Gove said "it certainly puts Northern Ireland's agri-food industry at a disadvantage".

He further conceded that other nations may challenge the legality of the UK's current proposals around tariffs.