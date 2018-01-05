UK's environmental plans risk Britain's food security, say Northern Ireland farmers

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has warned that UK food security could be at risk if post-Brexit agricultural subsidies focus on environmental protection.

Currently, EU farm subsidies - worth about £3bn to UK landowners each year - are mostly linked to the amount of land that is farmed.

The Government has agreed to maintain the level of farming subsidies until 2024 - a move welcomed by the UFU. But UFU president Barclay Bell expressed concern that the Government wants to see taxpayers' money going in future years to environmental protection, rather than food production.

In a speech to the Oxford Farming Conference yesterday, Environment Minister Michael Gove said farming subsidies will be replaced by payments for "public goods", from boosting access to the countryside to recreating wildflower meadows. But Mr Bell said: "We need a balanced approach and Mr Gove must recognise the overwhelming importance of food production and food security.