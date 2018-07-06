UK to have "common rulebook" with the EU for all goods, including agricultural and food products

Papers circulated to ministers ahead of today's crunch meeting at Chequers are reported to recommend that the UK should maintain a "common rulebook" with the EU for all goods, including agricultural and food products.

The document, obtained by The Spectator, also reportedly says that the price for divergence from EU rules and regulations on services is likely to be reduced access for UK-based firms to European markets.

And the magazine quotes the paper as saying that this deal "would not allow the UK to accommodate a likely ask from the US in a future trade deal" as the UK would be unable to recognise the US's "array of standards".

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds has said his party will be holding the Prime Minister to her pledge that the entire UK leaves the EU on the same terms.

Speaking ahead of today's key Cabinet meeting at Chequers about Brexit policy, the DUP deputy leader claimed that any "hybrid status" for Northern Ireland would be disastrous.

But Sinn Fein accused the DUP of prioritising a "Little England" policy over the economic interests of people here.

Mr Dodds said: "As the Cabinet meets to consider its white paper on Brexit, the DUP is clear about the way forward.

"We will be holding the Prime Minister to her commitments on the integrity of the UK so that the whole of the country leaves the EU and its institutions together. This is vital for economic as well as political and constitutional reasons.