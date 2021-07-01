Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Truce breaks out in Brexit ‘sausage war’, but talks to drag on

John Downing

A grace period allowing the continued supply of chilled meats, including sausages, across the Irish Sea has been extended until September 30 Expand

Close

A grace period allowing the continued supply of chilled meats, including sausages, across the Irish Sea has been extended until September 30

A grace period allowing the continued supply of chilled meats, including sausages, across the Irish Sea has been extended until September 30

A grace period allowing the continued supply of chilled meats, including sausages, across the Irish Sea has been extended until September 30

“Peace: A period of cheating between two periods of fighting.” That was the view of the great US satirical writer Ambrose Bierce, whose Devil’s Dictionary will tell you much you need to know about politics in particular and life in general.

He knew what he was talking about as he lived through the US Civil War and was last heard of heading into revolutionary Mexico in 1913, aged 71.

Bierce’s little gem came to mind yesterday as the EU and the UK called a truce in the great Brexit ‘sausage war’, which threatened to further compound hostilities about the North’s special trade status in the wake of the EU-UK divorce saga.

Most Watched

Privacy