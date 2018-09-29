'This huge profit-taking from farmers has to stop'

He feels that his work with various EU economic and social committees while he was ICMSA president will stand him in good stead.

Mr Comer is an unapologetic pro-European who believes a strong union is the only political and economic way forward for Ireland and the continent.

"The Treaty of Rome our future," he says. "There is a great empathy for farmers throughout Europe - much more empathy than the general Irish population has for farmers - and we can tap into this."

Mr Comer expects farming issues to figure prominently on doorsteps if he is on the ticket.

He believes there needs to be a complete reappraisal of how both farmers and consumers are being treated by multinational food companies and retailers.

A new "coalition of farmers and consumers" is needed, he says, to rebalance the economics of Irish and European food markets and ensure fairer food prices for farmers and consumers alike.

"Companies like Nestlé and Tesco, who have turnovers running into the billions across Europe, need to be tackled," he says.

"These middlemen are squeezing the farmers at one end of the supply chain and then the consumers at the other end.

"It is totally disproportionate and has to be tackled on a Europe-wide basis.

"This huge profit-taking from agriculture has to stop."

Mr Comer also believes that the established parties need to develop a "much greener view of politics"; he predicts this issue will be the "centre of discourse" in the next European Parliament.

"Environment activists need to understand that farmers are green by definition," he says.

"They just want to make a living from their work on the farm and preserve the capacity of the next generation to do the same thing. My own county of Mayo has been doing this for 5,000 years, as shown in the Céide Fields.

"Ireland is the most carbon-efficient country in Europe in dairy and fifth in beef, but there are pressures on agriculture to do more, given that the industry registers a high proportion of overall Irish carbon emissions due to a lack of heavy industry here.

"Certainly more can be done by farmers in the areas of renewables, such as solar panels on farm sheds, but good progress is being made on the cattle breeding side, for instance.

"But I have a concern in relation to (proposed) restrictions on Irish agriculture in this area.

"From a global climate change perspective, it is illogical and a travesty of common sense to restrict Ireland from producing animal proteins to meet a global demand.

"Ireland is best placed to produce it from a carbon-positive perspective."

Mr Comer says he will await the outcome of the Brexit talks rather than resort to scaremongering about the EU-UK negotiations but he would not be surprised if there was a deferral of the British exit from the European Union in six months' time.

Drawing on his ICMSA experience of serving on various EU economic committees, Mr Comer believes there is a need to "bridge the communications gap between the EU bureaucracy and civil society in Europe".

Most EU initiatives, he says, are "slow burners" and take two to three years to take effect on the ground, and this delay is adding to wider tensions with the EU.

He is positive about the performance of Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan and says his Market Task Force - which aims to rebalance agri markets in favour of the primary producers - is a step in the right direction.

On the home front, he says the Department must make the provision of adequate fodder and concentrate subsidies for Irish farmers this winter an urgent priority.

But for now his main focus is getting a nomination for the Euro elections.

The next EU parliament is going to be critical for the future of Irish farming and Mr Comer wants to be in Strasbourg and Brussels when these decisions are being made.

'My wife got used to me hopping over to Brussels'

John Comer was comfortably elected as president of the 16,000-strong ICMSA - Ireland's oldest farming organisation - in 2014, becoming the first dairy farmer from the west to fill the post.

He is a member of the EU's economic and social committee; his term of office here has a further two years to run.

His home farm in Ballyvary, near Castlebar in Co Mayo, has a 50-strong dairy herd alongside a suckler and beef-finishing enterprise. He is a long-standing advocate of the Irish family farm model.

Mr Comer is married to Michelle, who runs a pre-school in the area, and the couple have three children: Jack, who has just started a rural enterprise course at Mountbellew Agricultural College and Galway IT; and Sinead and Aoife, who are completing their second-level education in Kiltimagh.

"I have been talking to Michelle about the European elections and she seems open to the idea of me running for the Parliament - I suppose she got used to me hopping over to Brussels during my term as ICMSA president," he says.

Fianna Fáil headquarters are aware of his interest in running for the party next May and have done nothing to discourage this interest.

For now Comer is in campaign mode and has swapped the wellies for a suit as he travels to meet the FF grassroots and garner support for his candidacy.

Indo Farming