The proposed future CAP budget in numbers

Margaret Donnelly

Today the European Commission announced its proposal to the future of the CAP. We break it down into numbers and how it will impact Ireland.

  • The European Commission has proposed to cut funding of the Common Agricultural Policy by 5pc (€17bn).
  • Under the new proposals, EU expenditure on the policy will fall from the current 39pc of the total EU budget to 30pc.
  • Ireland is among 16 other countries that will see the largest cuts to direct payments - 3.9pc.
  • EU Commissioner Phil Hogan said direct payments would not fall by more than 3.9pc in any Member State and that the impact would be lower for small and medium farmers after capping and a redistributive payment method is introduced.
  • The Commissioner said that sustaining rural development at its current level would cost Ireland €47m, due to a change in co-financing structures.
  • The EU is proposing a cap on direct farm supports of €60,000 across all Member States.
  • The CAP budget's allocation to agriculture has fallen from 55pc of the total EU budget in the late 1980s, to less than 30pc under the current proposal.
  • Approximately 130,000 Irish farmers receive EU farm subsidies
  • Since joining the EU (then EEC) in 1973, Ireland has received approximately €42bn in EU payments, the majority of which are to agriculture.

  • In 2016 the average total payment was €17,804 and this accounted for 75pc of farm income on average, Teagasc figures show.

  • The full proposal will be announced at the end of May/early June.

    Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

