Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 18 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

State to employ around 1000 customs and veterinary inspectors as part of Brexit contingency

Live exports leave Greenore Port. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Newsfile
Live exports leave Greenore Port. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Newsfile
Live cattle exports soared 35pc last year to over 196,000 head. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Shona Murray

More than 1000 extra full-time customs and veterinary inspectors are to be employed as part of the government's contingency plans for Brexit, Independent.ie can reveal.

The posts will be required to manage the major administrative burden imposed by the UK leaving the EU's customs union.

Sign-off for the massive recruitment drive was given by cabinet this afternoon.

Current and new staff will have to be trained, and the government will have to invest in new data storage systems.

The roles will be for all of the state's six ports and three airports, and will be mostly based in Dublin.

The contingency plans will have to be ready for implementation by March next year when Brexit is due to happen.

It comes as Brussels and Dublin becomes increasingly jittery over mayhem in British parliament triggered by dissent within the Tory party.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney said earlier that British inconsistency over its Brexit plans were "very frustrating".

Also Read

In spite of publishing its white paper on Brexit plans last Friday, the British government has been beset by resignations and a series of harmful amendments to the proposals.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

 Stock photo

Vet challenges removal over wearing of Donald Trump mask while...
Department of Agriculture figures confirm a 23pc lift in the number of cows killed.

Dairy farmers facing delays on cull cow slaughter
Fine 166ac holding at Hughestown, Baltinglass located 3km from the town

Local farmer wins the day at 166ac Wicklow farm auction

Winter wheat prices to hit €170-175 per tonne as dairy farmers buy...
LacPatrick is one of the biggest dairy co-ops in the Border region

LacPatrick increases milk price for June supplies
Conor McMullan became the first NI casualty to be attended by the air ambulance in July last year.

Dad's safety plea a year after son's skull was fractured on farm
Dry, hot spell increases poison risk, says vet. Stock image.

Dairy farmer left 'shocked' and 'sickened' after heifers die from...