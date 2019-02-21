Farm Ireland
Smooth transition essential for next CAP to ensure no 'forgotten farmers' - Macra

Macra president James Healy will be among the speakers at next Monday’s public meeting in Mallow
Macra na Feirme National President James Healy has said that a smooth transition from the current CAP to its successor is essential to avoid creating another group of ‘forgotten young farmers’.

Mr Healy was reacting to the news that CAP 2020 will not be decided upon before European elections take place in May this year.

"This is history repeating itself, when we consider past CAP reforms, negotiations have always proven to be complicated and protracted. Added to this current round of negotiations there are Europe elections, Brexit and a MMF (Multi-Financial-Framework) to consider.

"From a young farmer perspective, consistency and continuity of young farmer schemes and supports remains our priority and a smooth transition from the current CAP to its successor is our primary concern, we believe this is essential to avoid creating another group of ‘forgotten young farmers."

He said the ambition, budget and tools to support young farmers must be greater in CAP 2020, in what will be a pivotal decade for generational renewal both in Ireland and across Europe.

"The European Parliament Committee on Agriculture will vote on the CAP reform motions in April. They must then wait a month before the motions can be brought to plenary level where they will then be voted on by the full European Parliament. However, in this instance they will have to wait until the new European Parliament sits following elections at the end of May this year."

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




