'Riddled with loopholes' - MEPs warn draft laws will not deliver simpler and fairer CAP

Draft EU laws on post-2020 EU farm policy as tabled by the EU Commission on June 1 lack ambition and a proper budgetary backing, Agriculture MEPs told Commissioner Phil Hogan Monday evening.

"I consider that my specific duty is to give our farmers certainty, stability and predictability that they both deserve and need", said Commissioner Phil Hogan as he presented what he called "an ambitious, balanced and realistic" legislative proposals for the post-2020 Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). "One of the biggest challenges (...) is the budget", he acknowledged.

But this was not enough for many MEPs who feared these draft laws will not deliver simpler and fairer, but above all truly common and well-funded EU farm policy after 2020. "My fear is that [with the draft CAP laws as tabled by the EU Commission] we are going to get more bureaucracy”, said Albert Dess (EPP, DE). He also warned that these proposals could drive young farmers out of business and stressed that “we need to discuss number of things again and further”.

"This is not a balanced, it is not an ambitious, it is not realistic proposal”, said Eric Andrieu (S&D, FR). He criticised substantial cuts to rural development programmes, lack of crisis management tools and denounced what he sees as "renationalisation of the Common Agricultural Policy".