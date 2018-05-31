Revealed - beef barons and sheikhs among top recipients of EU farm payments

Some of the largest EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments to Irish recipients were not just to farmers, but beef barons, Arab sheikh's and semi State bodies were all in receipt of hundreds of thousands of euro last year.

Some of the largest EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments to Irish recipients were not just to farmers, but beef barons, Arab sheikh's and semi State bodies were all in receipt of hundreds of thousands of euro last year.

The 2017 list of CAP beneficiaries, which is published annually by the Department of Agriculture, shows that Larry Goodman and his family, the Emirate Maktoum family and Bord Bia are all in receipt of hundreds of thousands of euro.

The figures come as the EU Commission publishes its proposals on reform of the CAP, which includes recommendations that EU farm payments are capped at €60,000. And, just last week Teagasc published its annual farm survey which showed substantially different farm incomes across sectors, with the average dairy farm income at €87,000 while approximately half of all beef farms earned a farm income of €10,000 or less in 2017.

One of the largest EU payments in 2017 was to Larry Goodman and his family, who received over €422,000 through their two farms, Branganstown and Glydee in EU payments - down from the €430,000 it received in 2016. Kildangan Stud, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashin Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai received €150,000, while Godolphin Ireland - owned by the Maktoum family received €182,158.