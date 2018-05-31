Farm Ireland
Revealed - beef barons and sheikhs among top recipients of EU farm payments

The figures come as the EU Commission publishes its proposals on reform of the CAP, which includes recommendations that EU farm payments are capped at €60,000. Stock image
The figures come as the EU Commission publishes its proposals on reform of the CAP, which includes recommendations that EU farm payments are capped at €60,000. Stock image

Margaret Donnelly & Ciaran Moran

Some of the largest EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments to Irish recipients were not just to farmers, but beef barons, Arab sheikh's and semi State bodies were all in receipt of hundreds of thousands of euro last year.

The 2017 list of CAP beneficiaries, which is published annually by the Department of Agriculture, shows that Larry Goodman and his family, the Emirate Maktoum family and Bord Bia are all in receipt of hundreds of thousands of euro.

The figures come as the EU Commission publishes its proposals on reform of the CAP, which includes recommendations that EU farm payments are capped at €60,000.

And, just last week Teagasc published its annual farm survey which showed substantially different farm incomes across sectors, with the average dairy farm income at €87,000 while approximately half of all beef farms earned a farm income of €10,000 or less in 2017.

One of the largest EU payments in 2017 was to Larry Goodman and his family, who received over €422,000 through their two farms, Branganstown and Glydee in EU payments - down from the €430,000 it received in 2016.

Kildangan Stud, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashin Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai received €150,000, while Godolphin Ireland - owned by the Maktoum family received €182,158.

Numerous county councils and Leader groups received significant monies from the EU, while Bord Bia received €2.8m in EU payments.

Individual farmers who received significant EU farm payments included Wexford farmer Walter Furlong who has built up a large grain production outfit with his business partner Kevin Cooney. Between them they own the Cooney & Furlong Grain Company. Furlong farms around 3,500 acres of land in Wexford and between the two received over €410,000.

Vegetable farmers O'Sheas, who recently secured a €70m contract to supply Aldi with potatoes received €238,989.

Dublin farmers Michael and Gabriel Hoey, who own Country Crest and in January extended its deal with Tesco Ireland to supply all potatoes, onions and sweet potatoes to the supermarket in a deal worth over €60m, received €182,854.

Holy Ghost Fathers, who run Rockwell College and a substantial 1,100acre dairy farm outside Cashel, received €150,228.

Peter and John Queally, benefited from over €217,000 in CAP funding. The Queally brothers along with Dan Browne set up Dawn Meats in 1980. They were in 59th place on the Sunday Independent Rich List with a reported worth of €295m, up from €270m on 2017. The privately owned company handles about 20pc of Ireland’s beef.

Meat processor Kepak's farm in Ratoath which is and is owned by the Keating family, received €179,868. The Kepak farm finishes around 3,500 cattle a year.

Teagasc Athenry received €2.5m and Animal Health Ireland, a non-for-profit organisation to advise farmers on disease regulations.


Online Editors

