Revamped Mercosur deal poses new threat to agriculture sector

Brussels Briefing

A sign reading
A sign reading "Mercosur = a gift to multinationals" is pictured on a tractor during a protest by Belgian farmers outside a meeting of European Union agriculture ministers in Brussels, Belgium on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Sarah Collins

European farmers are back on the offensive as a trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc inches closer.

EU trade chief Cecilia Malmström said last week that a deal with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay should be possible within the European Commission's current mandate, which expires in November.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

And EU agriculture chief Phil Hogan told farm ministers at a meeting earlier this month that "there is good momentum" and that Mercosur countries are "ready to move".

EU and Mercosur trade officials last met on May 13-17 in Buenos Aires, where there were still deep divisions over state subsidies and government procurement contracts.

The EU is seeking greater market access for its cars and car parts, dairy produce and better protections for speciality European food and drink. But farmers fear that agriculture will be sacrificed in order to do a better deal for the automotive sector.

'Dead end'

EU farmers' federation Copa and Cogeca says a Mercosur deal would be a "dead end" for farmers and citizens, and says European producers will be "undermined" by cheaper and less-regulated products from abroad.

"The EU has already granted substantial market access on sensitive agricultural products, without getting much in return," said Pekka Pesonen, Copa and Cogeca secretary general.

Pesticides

"How can the European Commission justify to EU farmers and citizens that it plans to import further agricultural goods from Brazil a few months after Jair Bolsonaro's government authorised over 150 new pesticides, while the same Commission proposes the exact opposite strategy for its producers?" the group said.

Also Read

They want no further concessions to be made on sensitive sectors, including beef, sugar, poultry, ethanol, rice and orange juice, particularly given the existing pressures of climate change, Brexit and a smaller EU agricultural budget post-2020.

Mr Hogan admitted earlier this month that there is "much still to be done" on the Mercosur side to reassure Europe's farmers.

Trade talks with Mercosur began in 1999, but broke down for almost a decade, largely over agricultural market access.

The current talks have been progressing since the EU decided to increase its beef import quota offer to Mercosur in 2017. It now stands at 99,000 tonnes.

EU trade ministers were due to review progress at a meeting in Brussels yesterday.

Indo Farming





More in Agri-Business

These 2 weanling Simmental cross born on April 17 and April 18 2018 and weithing 320kg sold for €580 at Macroom on Saturday. Picture Denis Boyle

Another blow as bullock prices stagger backwards
The gang struck in the early hours at a farm at Oram.

'€30,000 drove out the gate that night' - Border farmer on cattle raid
Leading the field: the agriculture sector was the biggest borrower from the SBCI with 29.4pc of lending (stock photo)

Agriculture tops State's SME lending despite Brexit slump
Figures from Bord Bia show that for the year to May 18 the total kill for steers, heifers, young bulls and cull cows is running 30,057hd ahead of the same period last year.

Cattle slaughter figures increase by 5pc compared to same period last...
Oatly’s sales are expected to double in the UK this year (Oatly)

Oatly brewing plans for UK factory as dairy-free demand soars
Cattle at Kilkenny mart this week. Photo: Roger Jones

Kill numbers help factories turn screw on farmers
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Green wave: farmers in firing line of climate policy


Top Stories

Stock photo

Farmer tells money laundering trial "easier get through to Donald Trump”...
The price of grain is on the up. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Grain prices improve as US counts cost of spring floods
Next level: The new Raptor version of the Ford Ranger pickup

Popular pickups: steady demand for their blend of workhorse ability...
Centre of power: The next European Parliament faces big decisions on the direction of CAP under post-2020 reform proposals

Darragh McCullough: Will our new cohort of MEPs have the courage to halt...
Beef Farmers take part in a previous IFA protest. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

'No evidence of cartel at work in beef industry' - Competition Commission
Stock picture

Gardai raid farm in Co Donegal and uncover animal carcasses
Challenge: Phil Hogan could go in interests of gender balance. Picture: Mary Browne

Gender threat to Hogan's EU job but McGuinness in line for key role