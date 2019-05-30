Revamped Mercosur deal poses new threat to agriculture sector

EU trade chief Cecilia Malmström said last week that a deal with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay should be possible within the European Commission's current mandate, which expires in November.

And EU agriculture chief Phil Hogan told farm ministers at a meeting earlier this month that "there is good momentum" and that Mercosur countries are "ready to move".

EU and Mercosur trade officials last met on May 13-17 in Buenos Aires, where there were still deep divisions over state subsidies and government procurement contracts.

The EU is seeking greater market access for its cars and car parts, dairy produce and better protections for speciality European food and drink. But farmers fear that agriculture will be sacrificed in order to do a better deal for the automotive sector.

'Dead end'

EU farmers' federation Copa and Cogeca says a Mercosur deal would be a "dead end" for farmers and citizens, and says European producers will be "undermined" by cheaper and less-regulated products from abroad.

"The EU has already granted substantial market access on sensitive agricultural products, without getting much in return," said Pekka Pesonen, Copa and Cogeca secretary general.

Pesticides

"How can the European Commission justify to EU farmers and citizens that it plans to import further agricultural goods from Brazil a few months after Jair Bolsonaro's government authorised over 150 new pesticides, while the same Commission proposes the exact opposite strategy for its producers?" the group said.