IRELAND and richer EU member states are under increasing pressure from Brussels to cough up more cash for the bloc's budget.

Pressure on to stump up more for EU budget post Brexit

The future of EU farm and regional funds will become clearer tomorrow when the EU Commission publishes a budget blueprint for the years 2020-2027.

The EU faces a €12-14bn a year post-Brexit shortfall, which budget hawks such as the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Austria don't want to plug. On top of that, the bloc needs an estimated €8-10bn a year to finance new priorities, including migration, defence, education and research.

The European Commission had originally hoped to plug the hole through an even split between cuts and new money, but is now relying more on governments to cough up the extra cash. The EU hopes to increase the budget to between 1.13pc and 1.18pc of the EU's overall national income - from 1pc currently - which works out roughly at an increase of more than €100bn. The European Parliament has said it wants an increase of 1.3pc.