Pressure mounts on EU to take action as Germany calls for support for dairy farmers

A farmer walks towards a tractor in his field as he plants potatoes in Haynecourt, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, near Cambrai, France April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The European Union is facing futher pressure to take action to support farmers as prices collapse for a host of key agricultural commodities.

German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner has written to the EU Commission asking the EU to give financial support for warehousing costs to store milk powder to help the dairy market recover from current depressed prices.

France’s farm minister made a similar call last week.

Despite a temporary surge in milk sales in supermarkets, the coronavirus shutdown of cafes, restaurants and other caterers has cut milk demand.

Germany’s exports of dairy products have also fallen, the Association of German Farmers said separately.

Kloeckner said private warehousing space to store unsold milk powder should be made available.

Lower German dairy exports, especially to Asia, mean more price falls are feared, Kloeckner said in her letter.

She said other farm products including beef, fruit, vegetables and wine also should be kept under intensive observation and crisis support measures taken if needed.

It comes as farmer organisations here are becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of EU action.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA), is calling on Minister Creed to act quickly and decisively to literally "leave no stone unturned to find money for our suckler and sheep farmers amid the Covid-19 crisis"

The President of the INHFA Colm O’Donnell stated "that our Minister and his staff must find every available euro in the whole of the RDP, including unspent allocations on existing schemes, together with amounts of money reserved for ongoing calls for applications not yet finalised by extending their scope and re-allocating funds between measures.

IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan told Minister Creed that the Aids to Private Storage were needed in the dairy sector to stabilise markets.

“Global dairy markets are under pressure: in the last week alone, Dutch spot butter prices have fallen €500/t to €2,700/t and SMP by €170/t to €1,850/t. With the food service sector closed, there will be a need to store product until they’re open fully,” he said

IFA also raised the issue of the difficulties with the calf and store cattle trade due to the restrictions on the marts and the need for the €350 per week Government payment to include farmers who cannot trade.

Online Editors